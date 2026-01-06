Watch Jonas Brothers get shirtless, float in space in new Almond Breeze ad

Jonas Brothers are fans of Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® almond milk, so they've partnered with the brand for an ad campaign that pokes fun at AI-generated content.

In a video, the brothers' team pitches them on ad ideas for the partnership, which they've used AI to create. One shows them enjoying the product while floating in outer space, while another one shows them dressed as milkmen, riding on the back of a giant almond galloping down the street.

Another one shows the brothers as shirtless, idealized versions of themselves, drinking almond milk in a hazy, dream-like fantasy setting. But the horrified guys reject all the ideas, though Joe Jonas is somewhat into the shirtless one.

"If we're gonna do a partnership with Almond Breeze, we'll just tell people it's really good," says Nick Jonas. Their team immediately hails this as a brilliant marketing concept. "You boys are disrupters," says one of them. "Where do you get this stuff?"

Ten minutes later, the team has created an AI ad based on the slogan "Almond Breeze: It's Really Good." "You should leave," says Kevin Jonas.

According to a press release, JoBros were "deeply involved" in the ad, to make sure it "reflects their unique personalities and comedic chemistry."

“Life on the road means being intentional about what we put into our bodies,” they say in a statement, adding that the partnership "felt natural because it’s a product we genuinely use and love."

