Watch Katy Perry age "Lifetimes" — 50 years, to be exact — in seconds

Katy Perry's new song from her upcoming album, 143, is called "Lifetimes," and on Instagram she shows what it's like to live several "lifetimes" in just a few seconds.

Katy posted a video of herself posing with her partner, Orlando Bloom. Using a filter, she ages herself 50 years — counting up from 2024 to 2074 — in just a few seconds as the song plays. But while she gets old, Orlando stays the same and kisses old Katy at the end.

She writes in the caption — referring to Orlando's famous roles in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean films — "Guess the filter doesn't work on elves or pirates. sad."

This isn't the first time that Katy has aged herself onscreen, however. In the video for her song "The One that Got Away," she was fully made up as an old woman, regretting her lost love, played by Diego Luna.

Katy's "Lifetimes" was actually inspired by her daughter, Daisy Dove. According to The Sun, during an album playback party in London Katy explained that every night before Daisy goes to bed, she asks her, "Will you find me in every lifetime," and Daisy says, "Yes."

"Lifetimes" is out on Aug. 9.

