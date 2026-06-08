Watch Madonna dance in a bathroom with Benedict Cumberbatch in new 'Confessions II' film

Madonna's new short film, Confessions II, which she premiered at the Tribeca Festival Friday night in New York City, is now on YouTube for your viewing pleasure — and half the pleasure is spotting the celebrity cameos sprinkled into the 10-minute short.

The movie has a loose plotline that involves Madonna being stalked by ninja-looking female paparazzi wearing masks and revealing clothing, holding cameras on poles with bright lights. The action moves from a house, to a field, to a car, to a club, to a bathroom and, finally, to a hotel room, where one of the paparazzi is unmasked as Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. She ends the film by saying, "Cut, b****."

The whole thing is set to a handful of tracks from Confessions II: "I Feel So Free," "Good for the Soul," "One Step Away," "Bring Your Love," "Danceteria" and "Read My Lips."

When Madonna first gets to the club, we see Julia Garner — who was supposed to play Madonna in a biopic that was later put on hold — dressed like the Queen of Pop in the "Open Your Heart" video. Sabrina Carpenter also appears to sing with Madonna on their hit duet, "Bring Your Love."

The action moves to the bathroom of the club, which is where the celebrity cameos really get crazy: Among the people dancing, doing scandalous things or watching other people do scandalous things are Kate Moss, Gwendoline Christie, Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion, Richard E. Grant and Madonna's old pal Debi Mazar, who she name-checks in the song "Danceteria."

The most unexpected cameo, though, is a suit-wearing Benedict Cumberbatch, who dances with Madonna in the center of the action before lipsyncing the line, "Everybody get up and dance!"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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