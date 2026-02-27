Watch Pink (with her clipboard and BFF) visit Kelly Clarkson on her talk show

Pink is going to be hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show in March, so on Friday's episode she popped in to learn the ropes.

Kelly was talking about the guests on the episode when Pink appeared, clipboard in hand, ready to take notes. She then brought out her best friend, actress and comedian Kerri Kenney-Silver, who's going to co-host at least one episode with her. Kerri also had a clipboard and declared, "We're so ready."

The video cuts to Pink and Kerri watching Kelly, clipboards in hand. "I feel like I'm back on American Idol and, like, Randy [Jackson] and Paula [Abdul] and Simon [Cowell], and they have clipboards, they're watching," Kelly laughed. "I'm gonna be so great."

Pink's hosting stint begins Monday in honor of Women's History Month.

On Thursday, Pink refuted reports that she and her husband, Carey Hart, had split. According to Page Six, Pink has been in New York City, where The Kelly Clarkson Show films, quite a bit lately. The outlet speculates that this may have led to the erroneous reports.

