Watch Sabrina Carpenter fall in love with a man made of chips in Pringles Super Bowl ad

By Andrea Dresdale

Some people call hot guys "snacks," but in Sabrina Carpenter's new Super Bowl ad for Pringles, her dream man is a literal snack.

In an extended cut of the ad, now available online, Sabrina is on the phone complaining to a friend, "I'm so tired of boys. I need a man." The Pringles can in her hand whispers, "Build him!" prompting her to stack the chips into a man made entirely out of Pringles, whom she dubs "Pringleleo."

What follows is a montage of Sabrina and Pringleleo doing classic couples activities — smooching on a kiss cam, having a romantic dinner, flying a kite together and more. Through nearly all of their moments together, parts of Pringleleo's body break off or Sabrina starts snacking on him.

In the final scene, Sabrina exits a stage door to find Pringleleo waiting for her, but a horde of screaming fans charge down the street and run him over, shattering him into pieces. As the fans start eating him, Sabrina looks upset — then shrugs and joins in.

A 30-second version of the ad is also available and will air during the beginning of the Super Bowl's third quarter.

