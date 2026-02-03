Watch Sabrina Carpenter fall in love with a man made of chips in Pringles Super Bowl ad

Some people call hot guys "snacks," but in Sabrina Carpenter's new Super Bowl ad for Pringles, her dream man is a literal snack.
In an extended cut of the ad, now available online, Sabrina is on the phone complaining to a friend, "I'm so tired of boys. I need a man." The Pringles can in her hand whispers, "Build him!" prompting her to stack the chips into a man made entirely out of Pringles, whom she dubs "Pringleleo."
What follows is a montage of Sabrina and Pringleleo doing classic couples activities — smooching on a kiss cam, having a romantic dinner, flying a kite together and more. Through nearly all of their moments together, parts of Pringleleo's body break off or Sabrina starts snacking on him.
In the final scene, Sabrina exits a stage door to find Pringleleo waiting for her, but a horde of screaming fans charge down the street and run him over, shattering him into pieces. As the fans start eating him, Sabrina looks upset — then shrugs and joins in.
A 30-second version of the ad is also available and will air during the beginning of the Super Bowl's third quarter.
