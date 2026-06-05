Watch the video for Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song

It's a Love, er, Toy Story — baby, just say yes.

The video for Taylor Swift's new song "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5 has just arrived on Spotify and Apple Music. Taylor doesn't appear in the clip; it focuses on Jessie, Toy Story's cowgirl character. Voiced by Joan Cusack, Jessie inspired Taylor's song.

The clip is edited to focus on Jessie's relationships with Woody, who's like her brother, and Buzz Lightyear, who she has romantic feelings for. It also touches on how she was traumatized after being abandoned by her original kid, Emily, and her joy after her subsequent adoption, first by Andy and then Bonnie, and her love for them.

In the new Toy Story movie, the toys have to fight a new electronic tablet named Lilypad; Bonnie becomes obsessed with it, leaving Woody, Jessie, Buzz and the gang feeling neglected. "First we were playin', then the world started changin'," laments Jessie in the trailer. She also says, "Bonnie still needs us! Our time ain't over yet!"

Toy Story 5 is in theaters June 19.

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