The Weeknd reveals new album title: "A new path awaits"

The Weeknd has finally revealed the title of his new album: Hurry Up Tomorrow.

He unveiled the title in a social media post that includes a long essay in which he seems to make reference to previous albums After Hours and Dawn FM, which he has said are the first two parts of a three-album project.

The essay reads, in part, "I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven't faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right?"

"The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates," it continues. "A new path awaits. When today ends, I'll discover who I am."

According to Variety, a statement about the album notes that it "represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment."

So far, there’s no release date for the album. The Weeknd will be livestreaming his concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7 via YouTube, with 10% of net proceeds from all merchandise sales at the event and online going to charity.

