From 'White Lotus' to Las Vegas: LISA announces Caesars Palace residency

VIVA LA LISA! That's the name of the new Las Vegas residency announced Monday by BLACKPINK's LISA.

The White Lotus actress, singer and rapper will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November, making her the first K-pop artist ever to have a Las Vegas residency.

So far, LISA is playing a limited run of dates: November 13 and 14, and November 27 and 28. You can sign up for the presale starting April 1 through April 19 via Ticketmaster. The presale begins April 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.

LISA's 2025 album Alter Ego featured the singles "Rockstar," "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)" and "Born Again," featuring RAYE and Doja Cat.

With BLACKPINK, LISA recently concluded the DEADLINE World Tour, ahead of the release of their EP of the same name.

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