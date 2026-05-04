Why Lady Gaga shopped her archives for that 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo

Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

For Lady Gaga's cameo appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2, you'd think she would have wanted to wear some sort of futuristic, cutting edge, just-came-off-the-runway creation. But it turns out the look you see in the film is a dress she originally wore 14 years ago.

In the scene, Gaga is performing at Runway magazine's fashion show event in Milan. Given the Italian setting, they wanted her to wear something by an Italian fashion designer. But as costume designer Molly Rogers tells Variety, the Versace yellow crystal gown they initially chose made her "look like she was a part of the fashion show," so, says Rogers, "We settled on a piece of her archive."

That archival piece was a custom Atelier Versace creation that Gaga previously wore at the Grammys in 2012: a tight, shiny black number with cutouts and sculpted shoulders, overlaid with a fishnet veil, with a matching scepter.

"She rehearsed in like three different things, and that was the one,” Molly explains. “I said, you move differently in this one. And she said, ‘I felt it too. Let’s go for it.’”

Unfortunately, 14 years had taken their toll, and the dress started falling apart during filming. But Rogers says Gaga was unbothered, noting, "We mended it, and it was amazing!"

Prada 2 director David Frankel also told Variety that originally, all they wanted was for Gaga to write a song and perform it in the movie. She ended up writing three songs, and her role was expanded because, Frankel explains, "She's such a great actress."

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