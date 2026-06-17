Will you 'loveit'? Bella Kay's debut album coming in July

Bella Kay hopes her fans will say "iloveitiloveitiloveit” when they hear her debut album.

The project, called My Reckless Abandon, is coming out Sunday, July 12.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "My Reckless Abandon (my debut album or whateva) is YOURS july 12th (6pm pt)can't believe i'm even saying this, hope you love it half as much as i do. EEK. see u then."

Earlier this year, Bella told Rolling Stone that the album is "talking a little bit about my past, what it was like growing up, and talking a little bit about struggling with mental health and struggling with body issues."

Bella will open for Noah Kahan during the U.K. and Ireland leg of The Great Divide Tour. She was recently announced as an opening act on Gracie Abrams' Look at My Life Tour; she'll perform with Gracie in March 2027.

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