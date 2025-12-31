The Year in Music: 2025: Pop girlies continued to rule

Female artists took over the charts in 2024, and in 2025 they continued their winning ways — and added a new star to their lineup.

Tate McRae was the year's new It girl, thanks to her album So Close to What. Upon its release in February, it became her first album to debut at #1 and spun off a string of hits, including "It's ok I'm ok," "2 hands" and "Sports car." She scored her first #1 single with the Morgan Wallen duet "What I Want" and toured the world on her Miss Possessive tour. In June, she split with boyfriend The Kid LAROI and turned that experience into a top-five single, "Tit for Tat." She performed on the MTV VMAs, got a Grammy nod for "Just Keep Watching" from the F1 soundtrack and graced the cover of Rolling Stone.

Chappell Roan was named best new artist at the Grammy Awards in February. In March, she reached the top five with "The Giver," her foray into country music. In April, her signature song, "Pink Pony Club," reached the top 10. In August, she went top three with her second new single of the year, "The Subway." She slayed at the Met Gala, did a series of U.S. pop-up shows and festival performances, and was crowned M·A·C Cosmetics' global brand ambassador.

Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up her GUTS tour in July. Raking in over $209 million, it's the highest-grossing tour by an act born in the 21st century. She also performed at multiple festivals, where she invited alternative rock royalty to duet with her, including former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, The Cure frontman Robert Smith and Weezer. In November, she saluted her musical idol Jack White of The White Stripes by performing in his honor as the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Billie Eilish continued her tour in support of her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, wrapping things up in November. She announced a partnership with director James Cameron to release an immersive 3D concert film called BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), due in theaters March 20, 2026. She also received Grammy nominations for record and song of the year for "Wildflower."

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism was a big hit, and she made headlines by inviting multiple artists to join her onstage for duets, including Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Gwen Stefani and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. She confirmed in a British Vogue interview published in June that she was engaged to actor Callum Turner, and launched her own skin care line.

Katy Perry went through it this year, getting dragged for her controversial April trip to space aboard Blue Origin, and splitting with her longtime fiancé and father of her child, Orlando Bloom, in June. But her Lifetimes world tour was a big hit, she found love again with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her new single "bandaids" was embraced by radio.

Finally, shoutout to the new girls who took the charts by storm this year: British stars Lola Young and Olivia Dean, both of whom are nominated for the best new artist Grammy, and Ravyn Lenae.

