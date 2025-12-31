The Year in Music 2025: Sabrina Carpenter is the charts' best friend

2024 was the year that Sabrina Carpenter became a global pop superstar. In 2025 she became an even bigger star, topping the album and singles charts, racking up some career milestones and causing a bit of controversy.

--In February, Sabrina won two awards at the Grammys and opened the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, singing "Homeward Bound" with rock legend Paul Simon. She attended the Met Gala, covered Vogue, performed on the BRIT Awards and released the deluxe version of her 2024 album, Short n' Sweet, featuring a duet with none other than Dolly Parton.

--In June, Sabrina surprised fans by releasing a new single and video, "Manchild," and announcing a new album, Man's Best Friend. "Manchild" blasted into the charts at #1, and the album — released in August, just over a year after Short n' Sweet — debuted on top of the Billboard 200.

However, the cover of Man's Best Friend ruffled some feathers, since it showed her on all fours, with a man's hand grabbing a fistful of her hair. Many felt the image was degrading toward women; Sabrina found herself explaining the image several times, most recently to Variety in December: "It was about how people try to control women, and how I felt emotionally yanked around by these relationships that I had, and how much power you're allowing yourself to give them," she said.

--In July, Sabrina headlined London's BST Hyde Park festival, bringing out Duran Duran to sing their classic "Hungry Like the Wolf" with her. She headlined Lollapalooza in August and brought out Earth, Wind & Fire to sing two of their hits, "Let's Groove" and "September."

--In September, Sabrina was announced as one of the headliners for Coachella 2026. She performed her song "Tears" on the MTV Video Music Awards and took home two awards. Plus, it was announced that she'd guest on an upcoming 2026 The Muppet Show special on Disney+.

--In October, Sabrina was the only guest artist featured on her pal Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, duetting with Taylor on the title track. Sabrina also hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live and played the Austin City Limits festival, welcoming guests Shania Twain and The Chicks to the stage to sing with her. That same month, she was named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year.

--In November, Sabrina's Short n' Sweet tour wrapped up after two years and 72 shows. Also in November, Sabrina received six Grammy nominations, and it was announced that she'd star in a major motion picture based on Alice in Wonderland.

--In December, Sabrina fired back when her song "Juno" was used in a video depicting ICE raids that was posted by the White House. "[T]his video is evil and disgusting," she wrote. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

