Zara Larsson to headline star-studded amfAR Cannes gala in May

Zara Larsson's glow-up is complete: She's been tapped to perform at one of the most star-studded charity events of the year.

Zara will provide the entertainment at the 32nd installment of amfAR's Gala Cannes, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

The charity, whose founding national chairperson was the late screen icon Elizabeth Taylor, is focused on ending HIV/AIDS, as well as improving global health. Over the years, the charity has raised over $950 million for scientific research.

In a statement to Variety, amfAR CEO Kyle Clifford said of Zara, "She is not only an exciting and talented artist, but she is also a longtime supporter of our mission and we could not be more grateful to have her with us."

Last year's event included performances by Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Ciara, while attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Spike Lee, Colman Domingo, Jeff Bezos and Heidi Klum.

Other singers who've performed at the gala over the years include Cher, Nick Jonas, Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding and Ricky Martin.

Meanwhile, Zara and PinkPantheress are celebrating the fact that their collab "Stateside" has just hit #1 on Billboard's Global 200 chart. It's the first #1 on any Billboard chart for either artist.

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