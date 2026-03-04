As Zara Larsson recalls humiliating early gig, she says, 'Look at us now!'

After years of grinding, Zara Larsson is having her moment. That may be why it's easy for her to look back and laugh at footage of one of her early gigs, which she recalls as being pretty humiliating.

A TikTok user posted footage of Zara singing "Lush Life" at a radio station gig years ago, in order to prove that she deserved tickets to Zara's concert. Zara stitched the original post and then said, "You know what's so funny? The fact that you have footage from this day is iconic to me because I will never forget this performance."

After noting that she's performed everywhere from an IKEA parking lot to malls and elementary schools, Zara said that the day she performed at the radio station, "These f****** kids in the back, they were throwing grapes at me!" In fact, if you zoom in on the footage, you can literally see a grape on the floor next to her foot.

"And it felt so medieval. It felt like ducking tomatoes up there on this tiny stage," she laughed.

Zara then started singing her hit "Never Forget You" while pretending to dodge grapes being thrown at her.

"Like, no, that’s crazy," she said. "Thanks for supporting though, queen. But look at us now!"

One of the things adding to Zara's current glow-up is the success of her "Stateside" remix with PinkPantheress. You can now watch a Vevo Footnotes version of the song's video, where you can get the inside story on the inspiration for the video's concept, how the two initially hooked up and more.

