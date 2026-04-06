Zara Larsson to release 'Midnight Sun' deluxe edition with all-female guest stars

In addition to her current hit "Midnight Sun," Zara Larsson has another hit in "Stateside," a duet with U.K. singer PinkPantheress. Now she's planning a whole album full of collabs with other female artists.

According to The Guardian, Zara is "putting the finishing touches" on a deluxe edition of her 2025 album, also called Midnight Sun, which will feature "all-women guest stars." However, Zara says she doesn't want to release a song from it as a teaser, even though her label wants her to. "I'm like: it ruins the project and the specific rollout that I have planned," she explains.

Another thing Zara refuses to do is keep her opinions to herself. She reveals that after joking about a sensitive topic on social media, a brand deal she had in the works was canceled. "I lost $3m, which is the biggest brand deal I'd been offered in my life," she tells The Guardian. "I was genuinely like: OK, losers!"

Zara's no-regrets attitude is one reason why she admires another female pop star who refuses to go along with things just because they've always been done that way: Chappell Roan. "The more people hate her, the more I love her," she tells The Guardian. "I don't like how she's being treated at all."

"When a woman has boundaries, I think people freak out," she adds. "Men can do violent criminal things and people applaud them, but when a woman says, ‘Stop following me,’ it’s controversial? It’s like: you guys just hate women, actually."

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