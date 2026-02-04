ZAYN announces new album 'KONNAKOL,' coming in April

It looks as though 2026 will be the year we get new albums by not one, not two, but three members of One Direction.

Following the drop of Louis Tomlinson's How Did I Get Here? and Harry Styles' impending March release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., ZAYN has announced that he's putting out an album in April. KONNAKOL, named after the South Indian art of vocal percussion, arrives April 17. The first single, "Die For Me," will be released on Feb. 6.

ZAYN says in a statement, "KONNAKOL in its definition is the act of creating percussive sounds with one's voice but what it means to me lies somewhere much deeper. It is a sound that holds the reverberation of a time before words existed."

"I have always drawn on my heritage for inspiration since I first started making my own music," he continues. "This album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who I am, where I come from and where I intend to go.”

KONNAKOL is the follow-up to ZAYN's 2024 album, Room Under the Stairs, and his 2025 single, "Eyes Closed," a duet with BLACKPINK's Jisoo. He recently concluded a Las Vegas residency.

As for the fourth member of 1D, Niall Horan has a new song with Myles Smith dropping on Friday called "Drive Safe."

