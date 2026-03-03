Zigga-zig-ah ka-ching: British Royal Mint issues commemorative Spice Girls coins

If you want to own a special Spice Girls collectible, the British Royal Mint is here to give you what you really, really, really want.

The Mint is issuing a £5 coin in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic group's debut album, Spice, and their hit "Wannabe." One side shows all five members of the group in silhouette, along with their autographs; King Charles III is on the flip side.

The coins come in five limited-edition packaging designs, all of which are limited to 15,000 coins worldwide. Each one showcases a different member, allowing fans to choose between Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Posh Spice, Scary Spice and Sporty Spice.

You can buy a regular coin for about $25, a silver proof one for just under $1,020 and a gold one for just over $1,800.

On Instagram, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, writes, "Back then when we were just five misfit girls starting out We could never have imagined that this would happen to us - the FIRST female group to be given their very own coin...that really is GIRL POWER! My dad would be sooo proud!!!!"

In other Spice Girls news, Mel B will be one of the celebrities competing in the new Netflix series Squid Game: The VIP Challenge. As in the original Squid Game series, the VIPs are the ones who wear masks and watch as the contestants risk death to win millions.

