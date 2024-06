Oviedo Mall Regal Cinemas Thursday is the last day to take in a movie at Regal Cinemas theaters across the U.S. as the movie chain temporarily closes its doors due to the lack of new releases. (WFTV.com News Staff)

We’re only a few weeks into summer break and the kids are already complaining about being bored! Regal Cinemas to the rescue with their Summer Movie Express, that’s $1 movies at 11am every Tuesday and Wednesday until August 7th!

It’s not just great movies, but their also throwing in a $5 Snack Pack that includes a junior drink, snack-sized popcorn and fruit snacks with an option to add on Dippin Dots.

Check you local Regal theater to see what $1 movie will be playing in your area!