10 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Due To Listeria That Affects Hundreds of Products

BrucePac, recalled about 9.9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products last week. The items may be contaminated with Listeria, the USDA said. (USDA)

A significant meat recall has been issued across various grocery stores in the U.S., including popular chains like Walmart, Publix, Target, Aldi, Amazon, and Trader Joe’s. This recall, which involves nearly 10 million pounds of pre-cooked meat products, is prompted by concerns about listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness.

What Happened?

The recall was first announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) after routine testing detected traces of listeria in ready-to-eat poultry products from BrucePac, a pre-cooked meat producer. While the initial warning encompassed around 9,986,245 pounds of meat and poultry, more specific details about affected products and their retail locations have been released since then. These products have been distributed to restaurants, food establishments, and various grocery outlets across the nation.

As of now, the USDA has compiled an extensive 326-page document detailing specific retailers, brands, and food items involved in the recall.

Which Products Are Affected?

The recall primarily impacts prepared foods, including:

Sandwiches, wraps, and salads

Frozen meals containing chicken, including pastas, burritos, bowls, and family-sized meals

For an up-to-date list of all recalled products, visit FSIS.gov.

Stores Involved

The USDA is continuously updating the list of retailers carrying affected products. Some of the stores included in the recall are:

Walmart

Kroger

Albertson’s

Publix

Target

Aldi

Amazon Fresh

Trader Joe’s

7-Eleven

H-E-B

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Wegmans

Save Mart

Brand Names Included in the Recall

A wide range of brand names is affected by this recall, including:

Fresh Express

Rao’s

Michael Angelo’s

Boston Market

Atkins

Dole

Jenny Craig

El Monterey

And many more...

To see a complete and continually updated list of affected brands, check FSIS.gov.

What Should You Do If You Have a Recalled Product?

If you have purchased any of the affected products, the USDA advises you to not consume them. Instead, dispose of the products or return them to the store where you bought them. Retailers are also instructed to refrain from selling these items and to properly handle any recalled stock.

While there have been no confirmed cases of adverse reactions linked to the recalled products, anyone who feels concerned about potential illness should consult their healthcare provider.

Understanding Listeriosis

Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes. It can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations, including older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

For higher-risk individuals who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming contaminated food, it is crucial to seek medical attention and inform healthcare providers about potential exposure.

Stay informed and safe during this recall by checking FSIS.gov regularly for updates. Your health is paramount, and being proactive can help mitigate risks associated with foodborne illnesses.