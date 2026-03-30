12 Tons of KitKats Stolen in Wild Chocolate Heist Could Impact Easter Candy Supply

Officials said 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars were stolen from a truck that was transporting the candy from Italy to Poland.

This might be the sweetest crime of the year… but not in a good way.

A massive 12 ton shipment of KitKat bars, nearly 414,000 units, was stolen during transit in Europe, according to Nestlé. The truck was traveling from a factory in central Italy to Poland when it vanished, and both the vehicle and its chocolate filled cargo are still missing.

Naturally, the internet is having fun with it. Even Nestlé leaned in, joking that while they encourage people to “have a break,” thieves may have taken that message a little too seriously.

The timing couldn’t be worse. With Easter around the corner, the company warned the stolen stash could cause temporary shortages or even show up in unofficial markets across Europe.

The good news? There are no safety concerns, and each bar can be tracked using batch codes if it resurfaces.

For now, somewhere out there… is a truck loaded with enough KitKats to make Willy Wonka jealous.