12-Year-Old Broward Boy’s Genius Business Idea

A 12-year-old entrepreneur by the name of Nicholas Spence saw a problem in his community and decided to fix it while earning some extra cash.

Spence saw all of the mango trees in his neighborhood and saw many fallen mangoes on the ground. He thought of the idea to pick them up and redistribute them.

Nicholas goes out to his neighbors in Plantation and asks if he can make a deal with them to clean up the excess mangoes and then he sells the fruits to a local group called Green Tomato.

His business goes by SoFla Boy Mangoes.