12-Year-Old Broward Boy’s Genius Business Idea

Helping The Community and Earning Some Big Bucks

Mango (PlantOGram)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A 12-year-old entrepreneur by the name of Nicholas Spence saw a problem in his community and decided to fix it while earning some extra cash.

Spence saw all of the mango trees in his neighborhood and saw many fallen mangoes on the ground. He thought of the idea to pick them up and redistribute them.

Nicholas goes out to his neighbors in Plantation and asks if he can make a deal with them to clean up the excess mangoes and then he sells the fruits to a local group called Green Tomato.

His business goes by SoFla Boy Mangoes.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

