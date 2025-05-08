13 Years, Zero Sick Days: Meet the Broward Students Who Never Missed a Day of School

Just perfect: A Michigan student is ending her high school career with perfect attendance in every grade since kindergarten. (Aquir/iStock)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

For most, 13 years of school without missing a single day sounds impossible—but this year, seven Broward County Public Schools seniors did just that.

These students come from different schools and walks of life, but they all share an unwavering sense of responsibility. From athletes like West Broward’s Chance Shaw to driven scholars like Coral Glades’ Joel Harrigan, they credit their success to determination, support from family, and finding purpose in school life.

“I’ve never been behind in my classes,” Joel shared. “Good friends and activities keep you coming back.” Khaled Eldabbas from Everglades High added, “It shows I’m reliable. Perfect attendance really does matter.”

But no story is more inspiring than that of Belle Tolentino. Born with a chromosomal abnormality, Belle is non-verbal and severely disabled. Yet, since age five, she’s attended school every day—classes held in her residential health facility.

“When she was born, doctors said she wouldn’t live a year,” said her mother. “Now she’s graduating high school.”

College-bound or not, each of these students proves that showing up—day after day—can be a triumph in itself.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

