305 Day Is Here: The Best Food, Drinks, and Events Happening Across Miami

If you grew up in Miami like we did, you already know March 5 isn’t just another day on the calendar. It’s basically a citywide holiday. It’s the one day a year when everyone proudly leans into the 305. Cafecito windows are buzzing, croquetas somehow taste even better than usual, and suddenly every restaurant in town is doing the most Miami math problem ever: $3.05 specials everywhere.

From cortaditos and Cuban sandwiches to frozen cocktails and pizza slices, restaurants, bars, and cafés across the city are celebrating 305 Day with deals that feel uniquely Miami. Whether you want to toast the Magic City with a Miami Vice on Ocean Drive, grab a cafecito at Sedano’s, or sip a cereal milk latte in Wynwood, there are plenty of delicious ways to celebrate.

Here’s a guide to some of the best 305 Day food and drink specials happening across Miami on March 5.

$3.05 Coffee Drinks at The Salty

The Salty is bringing serious cafecito energy to 305 Day. On March 5, all coffee drinks are just $3.05. That includes specialty drinks like the Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte and Maple & Brown Sugar Cold Brew, along with classics like espresso, Americanos, and cortados.

The promotion is available at Miami locations in Coconut Grove, FIU, South Miami, and Wynwood for walk-up orders or through The Salty app.

Free Cafecito and $3.05 Cuban Sandwiches at Sedano’s

Miami’s hometown grocer is celebrating the most Miami way possible: cafecito and Cubanos.

On March 5, customers can stop by any Sedano’s location for a free cafecito from 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m., a nod to the city’s iconic area code. On top of that, participating stores will offer Cuban sandwiches for just $3.05 all day long.

For a brand that has been serving Miami families for more than 60 years, it’s a simple but perfect way to celebrate the community that makes the 305 special.

$3.05 Cortaditos at Cortadito Coffee House

Cortadito Coffee House is keeping it classic for 305 Day. Guests can grab any cortadito for $3.05 all day long on March 5.

You can go traditional or try flavored versions like mocha, caramel, pistachio, or hazelnut at locations in Brickell, Washington Avenue, and Lincoln Road. It’s a small but very Miami tribute to the cafecito breaks that power the city.

$3.05 Frozen Cocktails at the Clevelander

South Beach institution Clevelander is celebrating the only way it knows how: with frozen drinks.

On March 5, the Ocean Drive party spot will serve 12-ounce Famous Frozens for just $3.05 all day. Flavors include Miami Vice, Caribbean Punch, Frozen Frosé, and the Deco Margarita. If you want to celebrate the 305 in true South Beach fashion, this is the move.

A 305 Party at Sanguich

Sanguich is throwing a 305 Day celebration at its Coral Gables and Calle Ocho locations with help from the Miami Dolphins.

Expect giveaways, free sanguiches, café, and photo opportunities with T.D. the mascot and Dolphins cheerleaders. It’s basically a Miami morning party with sandwiches.

Free Cocktail and Appetizer at KYU

Wynwood favorite KYU Miami is joining the celebration with a special happy hour.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on March 5, guests who stop by the bar and show the official 305 Day flyer will receive a complimentary Pink Puppy cocktail and “The Pork Guy” appetizer. It’s KYU’s way of raising a glass to the culture and community that make Miami unmistakably the 305.

A Limited-Time Drink at Honey Veil

Just in time for 305 Day, Honey Veil at the University of Miami is debuting a “Creamsicle Matcha.”

The limited-time drink blends citrus and creamy matcha for a bright tropical flavor inspired by the city. It’s available March 5 and 6 alongside exclusive merch and treats.

$3.05 Smoothies at Ludlow Coffee Supply

Ludlow Coffee Supply is launching a brand-new smoothie lineup and celebrating 305 Day by offering all smoothies for $3.05.

Flavors include the Blue Lagoon, Green Monster, Mr. Pink, Golden Glow, and Midnight Banana. The deal runs all day on March 5 at both South Florida locations.

Free Food for the First 100 Guests at Bored Cuban

South Miami is getting a brand-new spot just in time for 305 Day.

At the grand opening of Bored Cuban, the first 100 guests at 3:05 p.m. will receive a free 305 Bowl. The event also includes a ribbon cutting, cafecito toast with the mayor, and menu items like signature “PIXAs,” croquetas, pastries, and more.

Win Pitbull Tickets at Miami Grill

Miami Grill is celebrating 305 Day with a giveaway that feels perfectly on brand.

From March 5 through March 29, fans can enter on Instagram for a chance to win two tickets to see Pitbull live at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater on May 14. Because what’s more Miami than a chance to party with Mr. 305 himself?

A Cuban Sandwich Pizza Collaboration

Brickell’s DC Pie Co. is teaming up with neighborhood café Tinta y Café for a special collaboration.

The Patria Pie takes inspiration from Tinta’s famous Cuban sandwich, layering slow-roasted pork, mortadella, mozzarella, pickles, mustard, and garlic aioli on a wood-fired pizza crust. To go with it, Dom’s cocktail bar will serve an espresso martini-style drink called the “UNA Coladita.”

Miami-Inspired Ice Cream at Cry Baby Creamery

Cry Baby Creamery is leaning fully into Miami flavors with desserts like:

• Espumita Boss – a Per’la coffee cold brew ice cream• Viva Pastelito – inspired by the guava pastelito with mascarpone and caramelized puff pastry• Guava Cookie made with Maria crackers and caramelized guava

It’s basically Miami in ice cream form.

Miami-Inspired Cocktails at The Sylvester

Midtown favorite The Sylvester is serving a trio of playful Miami-inspired cocktails for $10 each until 10 p.m. on March 5.

The lineup includes:• Only in Dade (guava and mascarpone)• Cafe Con Leche (espresso martini-style)• Frozen Iguana, inspired by those cold snaps that make iguanas fall from trees.

$3 Pizza Slices at Eleventh Street Pizza

If you’re keeping things simple, Eleventh Street Pizza is offering $3 pizza slices and $5 draft beers all day on March 5 at both Miami locations.

It’s a laid-back way to celebrate the Magic City with a slice and a drink.

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re grabbing a quick cafecito, sipping a frozen cocktail on Ocean Drive, or hunting down every $3.05 special you can find, 305 Day is peak Miami energy.

So go celebrate the area code that somehow became a lifestyle. Grab a cortadito, eat a croqueta, and raise a glass to the Magic City.