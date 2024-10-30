7 Foot 9 Inch University of Florida is the Tallest Teen in the World

Greatest NBA 7 Footers YAO MING - 7'6" -------- LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: (L-R) Ron Artest #96, Aaron Brooks #0, Kyle Lowry #7 and Yao Ming #11 of the Houston Rockets huddle against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How)

Olivier Rioux, the 7-foot-9 freshman at the University of Florida, is not just the tallest player in college basketball history; he’s also a local celebrity. As he walks from his apartment to classes and the Gators’ basketball facility, he’s often stopped for pictures—dozens a day, with fans needing to shoot vertical to fit him in the frame.

Known as “Oli,” the cheerful Canadian is a Guinness World Record holder as the tallest teenager. This season, he’ll take the court as the tallest player ever in NCAA history, surpassing 7-foot-7 Kenny George. Rioux embraces the attention, understanding that curiosity comes with his height. His teammates have adjusted, with 7-foot-1 Micah Handlogten noting it’s surreal to look up to him.

Originally from Quebec, Rioux began playing basketball at age five and honed his skills at IMG Academy. Though still developing, he has shown promising potential in practice, impressing coaches with his mobility and shot-making ability. Coach Todd Golden anticipates fans will rally around him, expecting unique chants during games.

Rioux, who wears No. 32 in honor of basketball legends like Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal, aims to refine his game by emulating players like Zach Edey and Victor Wembanyama. With his infectious smile and openness to fan interactions, Olivier Rioux is set to become a fan favorite as the Gators gear up for an exciting season.

