$700 Regret: Beyoncé Fan Calls ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour the Worst Concert Experience Ever

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Not every Beyoncé fan left SoFi Stadium buzzing with joy. One attendee is speaking out, calling the recent Cowboy Carter tour stop “the worst concert experience of my life” after spending nearly $700 on what turned into a major letdown.

Expecting a close-up view of the Grammy legend, the fan splurged on $350 tickets above the floor level—only to be met with obstructed views, distorted audio, and freezing temperatures. “I wanted to be close to the action,” they said, “but I ended up watching Beyoncé on a tiny TV behind a box.”

Despite hours of research and no warning of blocked sightlines, the fan claims their view was marred by scaffolding and a large structure. “I felt completely bamboozled,” they shared. Loud, muffled sound and unhelpful staff only made matters worse.

Although Beyoncé “powered through song after song,” the damage was done. “If I’d stayed home, I could’ve saved $700 and watched on YouTube,” the fan lamented.

Even after requesting a refund, they were only offered a $114 service fee credit. Their final verdict? “I’ve seen nearly every major pop star live. This was the worst.”

Have you ever regretted a pricey concert ticket?

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!