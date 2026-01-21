At 79, Sylvester Stallone Is Still Training and Still Inspiring

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Sylvester Stallone attends the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

At 79 years old, Sylvester Stallone is still showing up to the gym and reminding people that age does not mean slowing down. The Rocky star shared a rare workout video on Instagram, joking that the gym feels like a sanctuary and even a church.

Stallone admitted training is harder than it used to be, but that is exactly why he believes you have to push even harder. In the caption, he summed it up simply with blood, sweat, and tears, signing off with a classic “keep punching.”

Fans flooded the comments, calling the post instant motivation and saying they would be lucky to look half as strong at his age. Many shared how Stallone inspired their fitness journeys decades ago and is still doing it today.

Nearly 80 years in, Stallone is still proving the message he made famous. Keep moving forward.