84 Years of Love: Brazil’s Record-Breaking Marriage

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Dorris Kirks said about her new husband.
Couple marries: A Kansas couple -- both 96 years old -- tied the knot at their senior living center. (Dscz/iStock)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In a world where love stories come and go, Manoel and Maria Dino have penned an epic that has spanned nearly a century! At 105 and 101 years old, this Brazilian couple just shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest-living marriage—an awe-inspiring 84 years and counting. Their journey began with a chance encounter in the 1930s over a batch of rapaduras (a beloved Brazilian candy), but destiny had bigger plans. Despite initial objections from Maria’s mother, Manoel’s devotion never wavered—he even built a home to prove his love! Since tying the knot in 1940, they’ve raised 13 children, cultivated tobacco, and created a family legacy that now includes 55 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. These days, life is slower, but their love is as strong as ever—every evening, Manoel still rises from his rest to share a special moment with his beloved Maria. Their secret? According to Maria, it’s simple: love. If that’s not a fairytale romance, we don’t know what is!


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!