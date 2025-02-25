84 Years of Love: Brazil’s Record-Breaking Marriage

In a world where love stories come and go, Manoel and Maria Dino have penned an epic that has spanned nearly a century! At 105 and 101 years old, this Brazilian couple just shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest-living marriage—an awe-inspiring 84 years and counting. Their journey began with a chance encounter in the 1930s over a batch of rapaduras (a beloved Brazilian candy), but destiny had bigger plans. Despite initial objections from Maria’s mother, Manoel’s devotion never wavered—he even built a home to prove his love! Since tying the knot in 1940, they’ve raised 13 children, cultivated tobacco, and created a family legacy that now includes 55 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. These days, life is slower, but their love is as strong as ever—every evening, Manoel still rises from his rest to share a special moment with his beloved Maria. Their secret? According to Maria, it’s simple: love. If that’s not a fairytale romance, we don’t know what is!

