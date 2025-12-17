85 Year Old Man Graduates From FIU After 50 Year Break

If you’ve ever thought it was too late to finish your degree, this story might change your mind.

Roberto Fernandez just walked across the graduation stage at Florida International University at 85 years old, more than 50 years after he first enrolled. He started at FIU in 1972, the same year the university opened, but stepped away in 1975 just one class short of graduating so he could focus on building his accounting business and raising his family.

For decades, that unfinished degree stayed in the back of his mind. Seeing his son become a professor at FIU motivated Fernandez to finally return and complete the last course he needed. After 50 years away from the classroom, he went back, finished the requirement, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Walking across the stage with a cane, Fernandez received a standing ovation from fellow graduates, proving that education does not have an expiration date. He still works in his accounting firm and says staying mentally active is just as important as physical health.

This is a reminder that no matter your age, your goals still matter, and finishing what you started is always worth it.