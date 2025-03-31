Afrojack, David Guetta & Sia Perform Titanium Together for the First Time at Ultra!

Miami, did that really just happen?!

Ultra’s 25th anniversary was already setting records, but Friday night? We witnessed history. Afrojack had the crowd going wild when suddenly—out walks David Guetta and Sia, together! The entire place erupted. This was Sia’s first-ever EDM festival appearance, and she did not come to play.

And then, the moment we’ve all been waiting over a decade for… Guetta, Afrojack, and Sia finally performed “Titanium” together—LIVE. The energy? Unreal. The chills? Immediate. This song has been a generational anthem since 2011, and seeing it brought to life by the original trio? Absolutely legendary.

But just when we thought the night couldn’t get any bigger… Guetta and Sia hit us with another surprise. They debuted their brand-new song “Beautiful People”, giving us a taste of what’s next from this iconic duo. And let me tell you—it’s already a hit.

I was right there, and you need to see this for yourself. I grabbed a video, and you do not want to miss it! Check it out below and relive one of the biggest moments in Ultra history.