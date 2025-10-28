After 35 Seasons, the Iconic Voice of the Miami Heat Is Saying Goodbye — But Will Never Be Forgotten

FILE PHOTO: A former employee of the Miami Heat is facing federal charges, accused of stealing team memorabilia and selling it.

After more than three decades of electrifying fans with his booming voice and signature “Dos Minutos!” call, Michael Baiamonte — the in-arena voice of the Miami Heat — is hanging up the mic.

The team announced that Baiamonte will retire at the end of this season, marking the close of an incredible 35-year run that began back in 1991-92, after his debut filling in for a single game in February 1990.

“After giving this much thought and consideration, I have decided that this season, my 35th with the Miami Heat organization, will be my last,” Baiamonte said in a statement. “I want to thank the Miami Heat for their understanding and support as I move to the next chapter of my life with my wife Natalie and our daughters… During my final season, let’s continue to make some more noise, share some more laughs, and, as always, give all our collective support to our Miami Heat. LET’S GO HEAT!”

At 62 years old, Baiamonte leaves behind a legacy that’s practically woven into the fabric of Miami basketball. He’s announced over 1,500 professional games, including six NBA Finals and all three of the Heat’s championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013. His voice has been there for every Dwyane Wade dunk, every LeBron alley-oop, and every white-hot playoff moment inside Kaseya Center.

Heat executive vice president Michael McCullough praised Baiamonte’s impact, saying, “His voice will forever be a part of our franchise history.”

Born and raised in Miami, Baiamonte attended Gulliver Prep and Florida International University, where his love for basketball and announcing began. He famously balanced his announcing career with a full-time insurance job until 1999, when he made the Heat his full-time gig.

To honor his 35 legendary seasons, the team is launching a season-long campaign called “Mike Drop” — celebrating the man who’s been the soundtrack to every big moment in Heat history.

A nationwide search for his successor will begin in the coming weeks. But for now, Heat Nation is focused on celebrating the icon who made every game feel larger than life.

So when the lights dim and the crowd roars this season — make sure to listen close. You’ll be hearing a Miami legend take his final bow.