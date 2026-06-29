Airbnb Partners With South Florida Nonprofit To Provide Emergency Housing For Families In Venezuela

APTOPIX Venezuela Earthquake Mexican Army rescue workers search for people trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Airbnb is teaming up with a nonprofit connected to South Florida to help provide emergency housing for families in northern Venezuela.

The company’s nonprofit arm has announced a new partnership with CADENA International, a humanitarian organization founded in Mexico City in 2005 that also operates through a foundation based in Hollywood, Florida.

The partnership comes as the need for temporary emergency housing continues to grow in northern Venezuela. Through the program, CADENA will be able to connect people in need with temporary accommodations offered by Airbnb hosts.

While Airbnb is not accepting applications for assistance directly, the company is encouraging hosts who are interested in opening their homes to register through its emergency housing program. CADENA will then use that network to match eligible families with available housing.

The effort is inspired by the Jewish principle of “Tikún Olam,” meaning “Healing the world,” which encourages acts of kindness and service to others.

Those who would like to support CADENA’s humanitarian efforts can also make financial donations through the organization’s South Florida foundation.

The new partnership aims to provide safe, temporary shelter for families facing difficult circumstances while expanding humanitarian support through a network of volunteer hosts.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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