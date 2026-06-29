Airbnb Partners With South Florida Nonprofit To Provide Emergency Housing For Families In Venezuela

Airbnb is teaming up with a nonprofit connected to South Florida to help provide emergency housing for families in northern Venezuela.

The company’s nonprofit arm has announced a new partnership with CADENA International, a humanitarian organization founded in Mexico City in 2005 that also operates through a foundation based in Hollywood, Florida.

The partnership comes as the need for temporary emergency housing continues to grow in northern Venezuela. Through the program, CADENA will be able to connect people in need with temporary accommodations offered by Airbnb hosts.

While Airbnb is not accepting applications for assistance directly, the company is encouraging hosts who are interested in opening their homes to register through its emergency housing program. CADENA will then use that network to match eligible families with available housing.

The effort is inspired by the Jewish principle of “Tikún Olam,” meaning “Healing the world,” which encourages acts of kindness and service to others.

Those who would like to support CADENA’s humanitarian efforts can also make financial donations through the organization’s South Florida foundation.

The new partnership aims to provide safe, temporary shelter for families facing difficult circumstances while expanding humanitarian support through a network of volunteer hosts.