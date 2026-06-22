AJ McLean Bringing His Solo Tour To Fort Lauderdale!

Backstreet Boys fans, this one’s for you.

AJ McLean just announced his Alexander James: The Better Man Tour, giving fans a chance to see him in a much more intimate setting than a typical Backstreet Boys show.

The Florida dates include:

• Orlando – November 21

• Tampa – November 22

• Fort Lauderdale – November 24

The Fort Lauderdale stop is especially exciting because Revolution Live gives fans the chance to see AJ up close and personal instead of from the upper deck of an arena.

The tour comes as AJ continues releasing music under his Alexander James moniker, showcasing a more personal side of his artistry outside of the Backstreet Boys.

If you’re hoping to be there, presale tickets begin tomorrow, June 23. General public tickets go on sale Friday, June 26.

Now I need to know… are you grabbing tickets for the Fort Lauderdale show? And while we’re at it, who’s your favorite Backstreet Boy?

Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos. 💋