All Aboard! Pet-Friendly Cruise Welcomes Dogs in 2025

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police comfort dog, Zane, hangs out on a river rescue boat. Source: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Dog lovers, get ready to set sail with your furry companions! A new pet-friendly cruise is launching in November 2025, offering a one-of-a-kind vacation experience for dogs and their humans.

The cruise, a collaboration between Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, will depart from Tampa, Florida, aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Designed to accommodate 250 dogs and their owners, this themed voyage is a major shift from traditional cruises, which typically only allow service animals.

“I’ve always wanted to include my Yorkie, Louis, in family cruises, but it wasn’t possible,” said Cruise Tails Capt. Steve Matzke. “This cruise changes that for me and other dog lovers.”

Onboard activities include dog shows, training sessions, costume contests, and parades. Pet-friendly perks like grooming services, puppy massages, splash stations, and private relief areas on balconies ensure a stress-free experience. Each family will also have access to a dedicated Pet Butler.

To join, passengers must apply and provide proof of up-to-date vaccinations for their pets. Registration could open as early as December, with pricing details coming soon.

Pack your bags and chew toys—this cruise is sure to be paws-itively unforgettable!