All Aboard! Pet-Friendly Cruise Welcomes Dogs in 2025

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police comfort dog, Zane, hangs out on a river rescue boat.

Source: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Dog lovers, get ready to set sail with your furry companions! A new pet-friendly cruise is launching in November 2025, offering a one-of-a-kind vacation experience for dogs and their humans.

The cruise, a collaboration between Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, will depart from Tampa, Florida, aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Designed to accommodate 250 dogs and their owners, this themed voyage is a major shift from traditional cruises, which typically only allow service animals.

“I’ve always wanted to include my Yorkie, Louis, in family cruises, but it wasn’t possible,” said Cruise Tails Capt. Steve Matzke. “This cruise changes that for me and other dog lovers.”

Onboard activities include dog shows, training sessions, costume contests, and parades. Pet-friendly perks like grooming services, puppy massages, splash stations, and private relief areas on balconies ensure a stress-free experience. Each family will also have access to a dedicated Pet Butler.

To join, passengers must apply and provide proof of up-to-date vaccinations for their pets. Registration could open as early as December, with pricing details coming soon.

Pack your bags and chew toys—this cruise is sure to be paws-itively unforgettable!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!