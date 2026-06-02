America’s Most Sinful City Has Been Revealed and It’s Not Las Vegas

New York City has officially taken the crown as America’s most sinful city, knocking Las Vegas out of the top spot in a new nationwide ranking.
The study, commissioned by PokerTube, analyzed more than 200 U.S. cities using factors such as nightlife, adult entertainment, dating demographics and public health data. Researchers looked at the number of bars, nightclubs, casinos and adult stores, along with excessive drinking rates, sexually transmitted infection statistics and the percentage of single residents.
New York earned a sin score of 8.85 out of 10, narrowly beating Phoenix at 8.77 and Miami at 8.75. Researchers pointed to New York’s massive nightlife scene as a major reason for its top ranking, with more than 3,800 bars and over 400 nightclubs across the city.
One of the biggest surprises was Las Vegas finishing seventh overall despite leading the nation in casinos. Researchers said the rankings focused more on the habits and demographics of residents rather than tourist activity.
For Miami, the third place finish comes as little surprise. The Magic City has long been known for its nightlife, social scene and around the clock entertainment options.
America’s 10 Most Sinful Cities for 2026
- New York City
- Phoenix
- Miami
- Houston
- Dallas
- New Orleans
- Las Vegas
- Chicago
- Baltimore
- Portland