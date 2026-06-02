America’s Most Sinful City Has Been Revealed and It’s Not Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 05: Red lights flicker around the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign as part of a "red takeover" coinciding with the 37th National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The U.S. Travel Association canceled IPW, its international trade show that was to be held in Las Vegas later this month, due to the spread of COVID-19. Chicago was scheduled to host IPW in 2021 but agreed to step aside to let Las Vegas hold the show next year, recognizing the city's reliance on tourism, travel and gaming. Today, because of the coronavirus's impact on travel, the association hosted its first-ever virtual road trip in support of NTTW’s "Spirit of Travel" campaign, which highlights the industry's resilience and eventual economic recovery in the face of the pandemic. On Tuesday evening, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority had hotel-casinos and attractions along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas lit red, this year's official color of NTTW, in a show of solidarity. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Lights Up In Red To Show Support For The Travel And Tourism Industry

New York City has officially taken the crown as America’s most sinful city, knocking Las Vegas out of the top spot in a new nationwide ranking.

The study, commissioned by PokerTube, analyzed more than 200 U.S. cities using factors such as nightlife, adult entertainment, dating demographics and public health data. Researchers looked at the number of bars, nightclubs, casinos and adult stores, along with excessive drinking rates, sexually transmitted infection statistics and the percentage of single residents.

New York earned a sin score of 8.85 out of 10, narrowly beating Phoenix at 8.77 and Miami at 8.75. Researchers pointed to New York’s massive nightlife scene as a major reason for its top ranking, with more than 3,800 bars and over 400 nightclubs across the city.

One of the biggest surprises was Las Vegas finishing seventh overall despite leading the nation in casinos. Researchers said the rankings focused more on the habits and demographics of residents rather than tourist activity.

For Miami, the third place finish comes as little surprise. The Magic City has long been known for its nightlife, social scene and around the clock entertainment options.

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