Amusement Park Ride Gets Stuck Upside Down For Nearly 30 Minutes!

Scary ride: Emergency crews were at the scene after a ride at the Oaks Amusement Park in Portland became stuck in the upside-down position on Friday. (Portland Fire and Rescue)

This is a living nightmare. An amusement park ride in Portland, Oregon broke down mid-ride and got stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes.

The “AtmosFEAR” ride is a pendulum that swings upside-down while rotating a full 360 degrees... sounds like hell as is. On a trip upside-down the ride malfunctioned and didn’t come back down. No... nope... no thanks!

Officials decided to close the park, and announced it over the loudspeaker. Then while people were filtering out, workers were able to manually lower the ride . . . which apparently happened quite suddenly.

The whole thing lasted about 25 minutes. One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously hurt. Do we smell a lawsuit coming?