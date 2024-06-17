Amusement Park Ride Gets Stuck Upside Down For Nearly 30 Minutes!

Scary ride: Emergency crews were at the scene after a ride at the Oaks Amusement Park in Portland became stuck in the upside-down position on Friday. (Portland Fire and Rescue)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

This is a living nightmare. An amusement park ride in Portland, Oregon broke down mid-ride and got stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes.

The “AtmosFEAR” ride is a pendulum that swings upside-down while rotating a full 360 degrees... sounds like hell as is. On a trip upside-down the ride malfunctioned and didn’t come back down. No... nope... no thanks!

Officials decided to close the park, and announced it over the loudspeaker.  Then while people were filtering out, workers were able to manually lower the ride . . . which apparently happened quite suddenly.

The whole thing lasted about 25 minutes.  One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously hurt. Do we smell a lawsuit coming?

@evie_s_y I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon. Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the ipside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park! @ace #fyp #oakspark #portlandoregon ♬ original sound - evie_s_y
Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!