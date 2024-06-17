Amusement Park Ride Gets Stuck Upside Down For Nearly 30 Minutes!

This is a living nightmare. An amusement park ride in Portland, Oregon broke down mid-ride and got stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes.
The “AtmosFEAR” ride is a pendulum that swings upside-down while rotating a full 360 degrees... sounds like hell as is. On a trip upside-down the ride malfunctioned and didn’t come back down. No... nope... no thanks!
Officials decided to close the park, and announced it over the loudspeaker. Then while people were filtering out, workers were able to manually lower the ride . . . which apparently happened quite suddenly.
The whole thing lasted about 25 minutes. One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously hurt. Do we smell a lawsuit coming?
@evie_s_y I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon. Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the ipside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park!