Another Airport Coming To Miami?!

Miami-Dade County could be on the brink of a significant development in aviation, as Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera has proposed a feasibility study to assess the region’s future aviation needs. Originally slated for discussion during the Airport and Economic Development Committee meeting on October 15, the proposal was postponed due to disruptions from Hurricane Milton and is now expected to be reviewed at the December 3 meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.

Addressing Growing Demand

Cabrera highlights the remarkable growth Miami International Airport (MIA) has experienced, with over 53 million passengers recorded last year alone—setting a new record. This year, traffic is already up by 10 percent, suggesting another record-breaking year on the horizon. “We had historic growth,” Cabrera remarked in an interview with the New Times, emphasizing the importance of planning for this ongoing increase in both passenger and cargo traffic.

The feasibility study aims to proactively address the county’s expanding aviation demands. Cabrera, who represents District 6, which includes MIA, stresses the need for foresight. “What I don’t want— and this happens a lot in government— is to think about what we will do once we reach capacity,” he explained.

A Forward-Thinking Approach

Cabrera envisions a study that will project aviation needs over the next decade or more, identify potential capacity limits, and propose solutions to prevent bottlenecks in Miami’s aviation sector. Drawing parallels with other major metropolitan areas, he notes, “Look at New York: They have almost three airports if you count Newark.” The goal is to ensure that Miami is prepared for the future and not caught off guard as demand continues to rise.

Importantly, Cabrera reassures that funding for this initiative will not rely on taxpayer money. The airport’s proprietary structure means that financing will come from sources such as landing fees and concessionaire rents. “All the money that’s spent at the airport, that is collected at the airport, is spent at the airport,” he clarified, ensuring that contributions to the airport’s growth come from those using the facilities.

The Location Challenge

Determining the best location for a potential new airport or expansion of existing infrastructure remains a complex issue. Cabrera suggests that expanding MIA could be the most logical path forward. However, the discussion around airport locations isn’t new. Historical attempts to acquire sites like Homestead Air Force Base or collaborative efforts with Broward County for a joint airport have occurred in the past.

Cabrera notes, “The historic growth that we’ve had has precipitated the conversation.” He raises the critical question of how many more years MIA can accommodate growth before hitting capacity.

Looking Ahead

The commissioner emphasizes the necessity of future-proofing Miami-Dade’s aviation capabilities, focusing on understanding capacity limits in both commercial and cargo aviation. “How many years of capacity do we have left at MIA? And where are we building for the future?” he asks, highlighting the importance of anticipating challenges rather than reacting to them.

If the committee approves the feasibility study, it will move to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office for implementation. While Cabrera hasn’t yet discussed the proposal with the mayor, he believes she will support the initiative. “I think she’s a big believer in being future-ready,” he adds.

As Miami-Dade County prepares for a future where aviation needs are set to grow, the proposed feasibility study is a proactive step toward ensuring the region can keep pace. By planning ahead, Miami aims not just to maintain its status as a major aviation hub but to thrive in an ever-changing global landscape. The upcoming committee meeting in December will be crucial in determining the next steps in this important initiative. Stay tuned for updates on this evolving story!