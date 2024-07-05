Apple considers its Original Airpods to be a "Vintage" product

What do you consider to be a “vintage” item? Most antique dealers would say if you have something that’s at least 40 years old, then THAT would be considered a vintage item. However, Apple begs to differ. Apple is listing their original first gen wireless airpods that came out in September 2016 as vintage because they no longer sell it. Apple considers a product to be “vintage” five years after they stop selling it. So by their standards, does that make my old IPHONE 8 Plus a Dinosaur? I guess so.



