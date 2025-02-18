Arbetter’s Honors Miami Legends with Hall of Fame Induction

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Arbetter’s, the beloved Miami hot dog institution, has been more than just a place to grab a bite—it’s a cornerstone of the Westchester community. Now, it’s celebrating its deep roots with the inaugural Arbetter’s Hall of Fame to honor local icons.

Among the honorees were Miami music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who expressed how deeply personal this recognition felt. “I biked all over Westchester growing up,” said Gloria. “We married here, lived here—this is home.” Emilio added, “Westchester represents so many different people, especially from Cuba, and they’ve supported us from the beginning.”

Also inducted was Dr. Joe Greer, founder of FIU’s College of Medicine, who has dedicated his career to healthcare accessibility, and Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill, whose namesake “Monster Dog” is already a menu favorite.

For owner David Arbetter, the ceremony was a heartfelt tribute. “It’s funny, but also serious—it’s about love for the community.”

With 26 inductees, from politicians to educators, Arbetter’s continues to be more than a restaurant—it’s a gathering place where Miami’s past and present come together, one hot dog at a time.

