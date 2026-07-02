Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour Delivers an Emotional Homecoming at Amerant Bank Arena!

Ariana Grande officially kicked off the South Florida stop of her “Eternal Sunshine Tour” Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena, and one thing is for sure: she reminded everyone why she’s one of the best performers of this generation.

The production was nothing short of spectacular. Between the stunning visuals, intricate choreography, impressive lighting, and Ariana’s powerhouse vocals, every performance helped bring the story behind eternal sunshine to life.

One of the biggest moments of the night came when Ariana reflected on where it all began.

She told the sold-out crowd that the first time she ever performed at what is now Amerant Bank Arena, she was just 8 years old, singing the National Anthem before a Florida Panthers game. Looking around the arena, she thanked fans for welcoming her home and shared how meaningful it was to return to the place where her journey first began. Years later, she was back on that very same stage, this time headlining her own sold-out arena show. It was a heartfelt reminder of just how far she’s come.

The nearly two-hour show took fans through every era of Ariana’s career while putting a major spotlight on eternal sunshine. Fans sang along to hits like “positions,” “7 rings,” “Into You,” “Break Free,” “One Last Time,” “Dangerous Woman,” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” alongside newer favorites, including “yes, and?,” “the boy is mine,” “dandelion,” and the album’s title track. The 23-song setlist blended Ariana’s biggest hits with her newest music while telling one continuous story.

That storytelling continued during one of the night’s most talked-about moments, “thank u, next.”

During the song, Ariana once again switched up the lyric about her ex, Ricky Alvarez. Instead of singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh,” she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, I know he’s still got my back.”

The lyric change first caught fans’ attention during the opening week of the “Eternal Sunshine Tour,” when Ariana began updating the Ricky lyric during her Texas shows. One night, she sang, “Now they still kinda slap,” before changing it again to, “I know he’s still got my back.” So, when she reached South Florida just a few shows later, many fans were already waiting for that moment. As soon as Ariana sang the updated lyric at Amerant Bank Arena, the crowd erupted, making it one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Beyond the music, the “Eternal Sunshine Tour” carries a much deeper meaning.

Inspired by the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” the tour explores the idea of erasing painful memories after a relationship ends. Ariana takes that concept in a different direction. Instead of wishing she could erase her past, she embraces it, recognizing that every experience, both the good and the bad, helped shape the person she is today. It’s a message about healing, growth, and learning to appreciate every chapter of your life, even the ones you’d rather forget.

By the time the final curtain came down, it was easy to understand why fans have been counting down the days for this tour. Between the unforgettable performances, emotional storytelling, and moments that had the entire arena on its feet, Ariana Grande gave South Florida a Night one that lived up to every expectation.