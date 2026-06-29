Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour Pop Up is Now Open in Miami!

If you’re an Ariana Grande fan, you might want to make a stop at Miami Worldcenter before heading to her concert.

To celebrate her Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana has opened a limited time pop up shop in Miami where fans can grab exclusive tour merchandise, limited edition vinyl, apparel, accessories, and other collectibles you won’t find at the concert. The pop up is open June 28 through July 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and you don’t need a concert ticket to shop.

The shop is located at Miami Worldcenter (B51 NE 1st Ave., Suite D136), just days before Ariana takes the stage at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise for her South Florida shows on June 30, July 2, and July 3.

If past pop ups are any indication, expect long lines, exclusive merch, and plenty of photo opportunities. Fans in other cities have been lining up hours before opening to get their hands on tour exclusives.

Are you planning to check out the pop up, or are you saving your money for concert merch? Let me know your thoughts!