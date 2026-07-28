Ariana Grande’s New Foundation is Making Mental Health a Priority!

Ariana Grande is turning her passion for mental health into something much bigger.

The singer has officially launched the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a nonprofit she created to support causes that are close to her heart, including mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, animal welfare, and emergency relief. Instead of simply raising awareness, the foundation will help fund organizations that are already doing this important work.

The foundation’s very first initiative is a partnership with Backline, a nonprofit that provides mental health resources to people working in the music industry. Through the partnership, every member of Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine Tour crew will have access to free mental health support while they’re on the road.

I actually love this because when we think about a concert, we usually focus on the artist. But there are hundreds of people behind the scenes making those shows happen, and touring can be physically and emotionally exhausting.

It’s great to see Ariana using her platform to give back in a meaningful way, and if this is how the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation is kicking things off, I’m excited to see what it does next.