Ariana Grande’s petal Listening Parties Are Coming to South Florida!

If you’ve been counting down the days until Ariana Grande’s new album petal drops on July 31, here’s something you’ll want to know.

To celebrate the release, independent record stores around the world are hosting official petal listening parties. Fans will have the chance to hear the album with fellow Arianators, shop exclusive vinyl, and score giveaways and other surprises while supplies last.

If you’re in South Florida, here are the participating stores:

Lauderhill

• We Got The Beats

Miami

• Endo Records & Music

• Sweat Records

• Technique Records

Oakland Park

• We Got The Beats

West Palm Beach

• Rust & Wax Record Shop

Every store is handling its event a little differently, so it’s a good idea to check with your location before heading out.

Will you be celebrating at one of these listening parties, or are you waiting to stream petal at home? Let me know!