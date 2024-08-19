Aries Spears talks to Martica Lopez about why he LOVES Miami and more!





I recently got the chance to interview comedian Aries Spears, who is set to perform at the Dania Improv this weekend from August 16th to August 18th, 2024. Spears shared his love for Miami, calling it a city with a vibrant energy that he loves. He also discussed his approach to comedy, noting that his politically incorrect humor is intended to provoke thought and laughter, not offense.

Spears touched on a humorous incident involving his impersonation of Bobby Brown on “MADtv,” admitting that the real Bobby Brown wasn’t too pleased with the portrayal. Despite this, Spears maintained a light-hearted attitude, emphasizing that comedy often involves poking fun at public figures.

As Spears gears up for his South Florida performances, he looks forward to delivering a show filled with his signature humor and engaging presence.



