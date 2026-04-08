Astronauts Just Made a Full House Style Intro in Space and It Is Perfect

NASA Artemis Moonshot In this image provided by NASA, Artemis II crew members, from left, Victor Glover Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch, pause to turn the camera around for a selfie midway through their lunar observation period of the Moon during a lunar flyby, Monday, April 6, 2026. NASA via AP) (AP)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

NASA just gave us something we did not know we needed… a sitcom opening in space.

The crew of Artemis II put together a hilarious video introducing each astronaut, but instead of going the serious route, they leaned all the way into cheesy nostalgia. The entire thing is set to the theme song from Full House, complete with goofy poses, smiling introductions, and those classic “freeze frame” vibes.

And yes, they fully committed to the bit.

The video even features a cameo from Rise, the ship’s zero gravity indicator, which is a plush moon rocking a smiley face and a baseball hat. Because of course it is.

Commander Reid Wiseman explained the inspiration, saying they were basically recreating those over the top 80s sitcom intros where every character gets their moment… and they were cracking up the whole time.

It is wholesome, ridiculous, and somehow makes space feel a little more like home.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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