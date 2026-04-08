Astronauts Just Made a Full House Style Intro in Space and It Is Perfect

NASA just gave us something we did not know we needed… a sitcom opening in space.
The crew of Artemis II put together a hilarious video introducing each astronaut, but instead of going the serious route, they leaned all the way into cheesy nostalgia. The entire thing is set to the theme song from Full House, complete with goofy poses, smiling introductions, and those classic “freeze frame” vibes.
And yes, they fully committed to the bit.
The video even features a cameo from Rise, the ship’s zero gravity indicator, which is a plush moon rocking a smiley face and a baseball hat. Because of course it is.
Commander Reid Wiseman explained the inspiration, saying they were basically recreating those over the top 80s sitcom intros where every character gets their moment… and they were cracking up the whole time.
It is wholesome, ridiculous, and somehow makes space feel a little more like home.