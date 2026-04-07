Astronauts Make Emotional Request to Name Moon Crater After Fallen Loved One

This image taken from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Canadien astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch and pilot Victor Glover as they appear on a video conference from the moon's orbit Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP)

In a moment that’s equal parts space history and heartfelt tribute, astronauts on the Artemis II mission are looking to leave a personal mark on the Moon.

During the mission, astronaut Jeremy Hansen shared with NASA’s Kelsey Young that the crew had been identifying craters visible both to the naked eye and through long lens cameras. But one particular bright spot stood out for a much deeper reason.

The crew proposed naming the crater “Carroll,” in honor of Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman. She passed away in 2020 at the age of 46 after battling cancer.

It’s a powerful gesture that turns a distant feature on the Moon into something deeply personal, reminding us that even in space, human stories still shine the brightest.