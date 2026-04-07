Astronauts Make Emotional Request to Name Moon Crater After Fallen Loved One

NASA Artemis Moonshot This image taken from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Canadien astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch and pilot Victor Glover as they appear on a video conference from the moon's orbit Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP) (AP)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In a moment that’s equal parts space history and heartfelt tribute, astronauts on the Artemis II mission are looking to leave a personal mark on the Moon.

During the mission, astronaut Jeremy Hansen shared with NASA’s Kelsey Young that the crew had been identifying craters visible both to the naked eye and through long lens cameras. But one particular bright spot stood out for a much deeper reason.

The crew proposed naming the crater “Carroll,” in honor of Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman. She passed away in 2020 at the age of 46 after battling cancer.

It’s a powerful gesture that turns a distant feature on the Moon into something deeply personal, reminding us that even in space, human stories still shine the brightest.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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