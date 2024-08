The Jonas Brothers put on an incredible show at the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, August 3rd! They were Burnin’ Up the crowd with their energy. So much so that one audience member appeared to have passed out during one of the songs! EMT’s were swift in aiding the individual and Joe even asked everyone to make way for them as he spotted the situation from the stage.

No official update on the individual but she appeared to be in good spirits as she waved to the crowd and fist pumped on her way out.