Back-to-School Is Almost Here and Experts Say Parents Should Start Preparing Now

It may still feel like summer vacation, but with the first day of school just weeks away, experts say now is the time for families to start getting back into a routine.

According to early childhood education experts, waiting until the night before school starts can make the transition much harder for kids.

“I think that some of the common challenges that students face when they come back from summer break really kind of revolve around the unstructured nature of the summer,” said Sandra Linder, a professor of early childhood education.

Instead of making an abrupt change, experts recommend gradually bringing back the routines children followed during the school year. That includes creating consistent schedules for mornings, afternoons and bedtime well before classes begin.

Screen time is another area parents may want to tackle now. If you’re hoping your child spends less time on devices during the school year, experts say the best place to start is with yourself.

“If you want your child to be off of screens or off of the phone, the first thing you have to do is remove it for yourself,” Linder said.

It’s also normal for children to feel nervous about heading back to school, especially if they’re starting at a new school or entering a new grade. One way to ease those worries is by attending back-to-school events before classes begin.

Activities like meet-the-teacher nights and school open houses can help children become familiar with their new environment, making the first day feel a little less intimidating.

Experts also encourage parents to talk positively about school at home. Showing excitement about learning and the upcoming school year can help children feel more confident and optimistic as they prepare to head back to the classroom.

Families in Miami-Dade and Broward counties don’t have much time left to prepare. Both school districts are scheduled to welcome students back in less than three weeks, making now the perfect time to start easing into the school-year routine.