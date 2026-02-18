Backstreet Boys Extend Their Sphere Residency for the Third Time!

If you have been thinking about seeing the Backstreet Boys at Sphere in Las Vegas, they just gave you another chance. The group announced six new dates for their Into The Millennium residency on July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25, 2026. Tickets go on sale February 27, with presales starting February 24.

I had the chance to see this show at Sphere, and I am telling you, it is worth it. The visuals, the sound, the entire production makes you feel like you are inside the Millennium album. It is not just a concert. It is a full experience. The energy in the room, the nostalgia, and the way the technology brings everything to life is something you cannot fully explain unless you see it yourself.

Clearly, fans feel the same way. The residency first launched in July 2025 and has already sold out dozens of shows, performing for more than 575,000 fans. That demand is exactly why they keep adding more dates.

They are also offering VIP packages through Vibee, which include your concert ticket, a two night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and exclusive Backstreet Boys collectibles. It is perfect if you want to turn the show into a full Vegas experience.

Are you planning to see the Backstreet Boys at Sphere? Let me know in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.