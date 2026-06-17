Backstreet Boys’ Howie D Is Releasing His First Spanish Single!

Be still my Backstreet Boy loving heart… Howie D is officially stepping into the Spanish music world.
The Backstreet Boys singer announced that his first-ever Spanish-language single, “Coquí,” will be released on June 18. The song is inspired by his Puerto Rican heritage and named after Puerto Rico’s iconic coquí frog, a symbol of the island.
For years, Howie has spoken about being proud of his Puerto Rican roots while also feeling disconnected from the language. Growing up in Florida, his family focused on helping him assimilate into American culture, which meant Spanish wasn’t heavily spoken at home. Now, he’s using music to reconnect with that part of his identity.
As a proud Howie girl, I love this for him.
One of the many reasons so many of us Latinas fell in love with the Backstreet Boys was the representation. Seeing someone with Puerto Rican roots in one of the biggest boy bands in the world meant something.
Now, more than 30 years into his career, Howie is embracing that side of himself in a whole new way.
“Coquí” drops June 18, and something tells me a lot of Backstreet Boys fans will be hitting play the second it arrives. 🎶💙
@marthamarialopeztv Howie D is releasing his first-ever Spanish single, Coquí, on June 18, and my Backstreet Boys loving heart is not okay. 🥹🎶 Are you excited that Howie is releasing music in Spanish? Were you expecting him to make this move? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos. 💋 #HowieD #BackstreetBoys #Coqui #LatinMusic #BSB @Howie D @Backstreet Boys ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro