Backstreet Boys’ Howie D Is Releasing His First Spanish Single!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 03: Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys attends Bad Girl: 20 Years Of Confessions - hosted by Usher at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino on May 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Be still my Backstreet Boy loving heart… Howie D is officially stepping into the Spanish music world.

The Backstreet Boys singer announced that his first-ever Spanish-language single, “Coquí,” will be released on June 18. The song is inspired by his Puerto Rican heritage and named after Puerto Rico’s iconic coquí frog, a symbol of the island.

For years, Howie has spoken about being proud of his Puerto Rican roots while also feeling disconnected from the language. Growing up in Florida, his family focused on helping him assimilate into American culture, which meant Spanish wasn’t heavily spoken at home. Now, he’s using music to reconnect with that part of his identity.

As a proud Howie girl, I love this for him.

One of the many reasons so many of us Latinas fell in love with the Backstreet Boys was the representation. Seeing someone with Puerto Rican roots in one of the biggest boy bands in the world meant something.

Now, more than 30 years into his career, Howie is embracing that side of himself in a whole new way.

“Coquí” drops June 18, and something tells me a lot of Backstreet Boys fans will be hitting play the second it arrives. 🎶💙