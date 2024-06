Bad Boys Ride or Die BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 27: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the European premiere of BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE at Zoo Palast on May 27, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures) (Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Empire Entertai)

I can’t wait to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence at the Marlins game. But my question is… WHO is going to throw the first pitch because we already know Will Smith can hit, but can he throw?! Take me out to THAT ball game!

Anyways the said Bad Boys Will Smith & Martin Lawrence will be at the Marlins game June 5th and gracing us with a pitch!